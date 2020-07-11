English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

World Bank Approves $200mn to Help Afghanistan Mitigate COVID-19 Impacts

in Afghan Business

World Bank Approves $200mn to Help Afghanistan Mitigate COVID-19 Impacts
11 Jul, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a $200 million grant to help Afghanistan mitigate COVID-19 impacts and provide relief to vulnerable people and businesses.

The Afghanistan COVID-19 Response Development Policy Grant comprises $100 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group’s fund for the poorest countries, and $100 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.

The Afghanistan COVID-19 Response Development Policy Grant will support the government of Afghanistan to strengthen policies that promote faster recovery and keep basic infrastructure such as water, electricity, and telecommunications afloat and running.

“The program will provide vital fiscal resources to manage the impacts of the pandemic in the context of rapidly slowing economic growth and declining government revenues,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan. “Policy actions supported by the program will both help mitigate the impacts of the current crisis on the poor and vulnerable and also lay critical foundations for longer-term recovery. The World Bank will continue to stand with the people of Afghanistan through this crisis.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant adverse health, social, and economic impacts in Afghanistan, shrinking the economy and driving down public revenue. The grant will support changes in regulations to increase access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, protect healthcare workers, and raise awareness on gender-based violence in schools. It will also support plans to encourage students to return to school when educational institutions are to reopen after the COVID-19 crisis.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan businessesAfghanistan coronavirusAfghanistan Covid19Afghanistan economyWorld Bank aid to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Expert on Judicial Transparency and Former German Constitutional Court Judge visits Afghanistan

Expert on Judicial Transparency and Former German Constitutional Court Judge visits Afghanistan

Professor Dr. Rudolf Mellinghoff, president of the Federal Finance Court and former judge of the German Constitutional Court, visited Kabul

Afghan Business 8 years ago Turkmenistan Will Deliver Gas to Afghanistan for 30 Years

Turkmenistan Will Deliver Gas to Afghanistan for 30 Years

Turkmenistan will sell gas to Afghanistan for the 30 years following the construction of its trans-Afghanistan gas pipeline to India

Afghan Business 7 years ago New school building established in Takhar

New school building established in Takhar

A new building for a school in Warsaj district of Takhar has been established to provide better learning environment for

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading