in Afghan Business

World Bank Contributes $57.5 million to Afghanistan’s Emergency Agriculture & Food Supply Project
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock announced that the World Bank has provided $57.5 million in funding for the Emergency Agriculture and Food Supply Project (EATS).

The ministry added that the World Bank would add another $57.5 million to the EATS project as part of its budget to further enhance the project’s activities.

Of the $ 57.5 million in aid, about $ 20 million is allocated for building or repairing four silos in Kabul, Herat, Baghlan, and Kandahar provinces; and, another $37.5 million is to rebuild irrigation networks, distribution of improved eggs, construction of cold storages and construction of dense orchards in 34 provinces of the country.

The $100 million Emergency Agriculture and Food Supply Project was launched in 2020 in cooperation with the World Bank and the Government of Afghanistan.

