English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

World Bank To Release $280 million from Afghanistan’s Frozen Funds

in Afghan Business

World Bank To Release $280 million from Afghanistan’s Frozen Funds
02 Dec, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The World Bank has supported the release of $280 million from Afghanistan’s frozen funds to two aid agencies to help address the nation’s humanitarian crisis.

The money is going to be donated to the World Food Program and the International Child Welfare Organization to help Afghanistan fight a shaky economy.

Two informed sources told Reuters that the World Bank Board had approved the transfer of $280 million in frozen money from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Fund to two aid agencies.

According to these sources, the 31 donors of the World Bank-run Afghanistan Reconstruction Fund must approve the inflow of funds to the two institutions. The donors were expected to meet on Friday, the sources said.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
AFghanistan aidAfghanistan frozen funds

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghanistan’s population growing at an unprecedented rate

Afghanistan’s population growing at an unprecedented rate

Ministry of Public Health has expressed their concerns about the unprecedented increasing population growth of Afghanistan. The Ministry has projected

Afghan Business 9 years ago Opening of several public service projects in Herat

Opening of several public service projects in Herat

Officials from the Department of Rural Development and Rehabilitation in Herat informed of the opening of 10 public service projects

Afghan Business 6 years ago Germany pledges 350mn Euros for Afghanistan’s reconstruction in 2016

Germany pledges 350mn Euros for Afghanistan’s reconstruction in 2016

The German government has pledged to provide 350mn Euros for Afghanistan’s reconstruction in 2016. The announcement was made by German

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china