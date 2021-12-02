Breaking News
World Bank To Release $280 million from Afghanistan’s Frozen Funds
The World Bank has supported the release of $280 million from Afghanistan’s frozen funds to two aid agencies to help address the nation’s humanitarian crisis.
The money is going to be donated to the World Food Program and the International Child Welfare Organization to help Afghanistan fight a shaky economy.
Two informed sources told Reuters that the World Bank Board had approved the transfer of $280 million in frozen money from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Fund to two aid agencies.
According to these sources, the 31 donors of the World Bank-run Afghanistan Reconstruction Fund must approve the inflow of funds to the two institutions. The donors were expected to meet on Friday, the sources said.
