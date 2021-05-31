Breaking News
Farah Province Produces Over 10 Tons of Honey in the Past Year
China to Invest $400 million in a Power Project in Afghanistan
Pakistan, Uzbekistan Exchange Goods Through Afghanistan for the First Time
A French Company to Print 390mn Afghani Banknotes for Afghanistan
Government Approves Compensation Plan for Islam Qala Customs Fire Incident
Young Journalist Establishes TV Channel in Samangan to Promote Peace
By: Abdul Haleem
The love for peace and dreaming peace in war-torn Afghanistan has inspired Ismael Sadat, a journalist, to establish a television channel in his home province Samangan — a bold but meaningful move seen by many.
With the objective to highlight social problems, the negative impacts of war in society, and create more job opportunities in a peaceful atmosphere in Afghanistan, 30-year-old Sadat, a university graduate, established the private Simai Solh (face of peace) television channel in March.
Sadat, also the TV’s director, said with pride in talks with Xinhua recently that broadcasting cultural programs in addition to airing music and recreational series are significant in enlightening villagers’ mindset.
The relatively peaceful northern Samangan province, according to Sadat, is a conservative society with the majority of its inhabitants living in rural areas who have little access to media and less awareness on development taking place in and around Afghanistan.
Established with a cost of 30,000 U.S. dollars and supported by intellectual and cultural society, the Simai Solh television channel has won the support of locals, as the feedback is encouraging, Sadat said joyfully.
“Our main objective is on how to promote peace in society, promote peaceful environment even at home and to help the people to give up violence at grassroots including families and villages,” Sadat said.
Samangan’s governor Daud Kalakani assured his support to Sadat and his team for launching a television channel, saying the television has been playing a vital role in raising awareness on the current situation and establishment of the province to people, and he was hopeful to see more media outlets.
“Our media are the eye and ear of locals, and a bridge between people and government,” he said. “This is our mission to bring development to our region and to reduce the gap between citizens and the (government) establishment.”
Appreciating Sadat’s initiative in launching a television channel, local girl Lila Mohammadi suggested that in addition to broadcasting news bulletins about the province, the security situation and its vicinity, it can also provide job opportunities for the locals.
“I have learned a lot since joining the TV, I have got experience on how to work with the television channel and have improved my professionalism,” Mohammadi, 24, told with Xinhua.
Besides urging the businessmen to create job opportunities, she also called for her classmates and friends to join or support the private TV channel.
