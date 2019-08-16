English | دری
Entrepreneur of the Month: Mozhgan Wafiq Alokozai

Entrepreneur of the Month: Mozhgan Wafiq Alokozai
Mozhgan Wafiq Alokozai is the CEO of My Impressive LLC, a marketing and consulting company based in Kabul, Afghanistan and Virginia, USA.

Ms. Alokozai has a Master’s Degree in International Business and her very first venture was a café shop in Baagh-e-Zanana (Women’s Garden) in Kabul city. In 2007, she established the first women business shopping center called World of Women Business Market with 33 shops in Kabul city.

She was recognized as the best leader by the National Professional Women’s Associations of USA in 2018 for her works through her digital marketing company in the US.

After completing her training on women economic empowerment programs with Peace Through Business in 2008, she served as business network president, mentor and instructor since the past10 years. She was also selected to work as the Master Mentor and Business instructor of Goldman Sachs 10000 women program with the American University of Afghanistan. She has mentored about 50 women owned businesses and trained 3,000 women in nine provinces of Afghanistan during the past 11 years.

In 2009, she was awarded the best female leader by the Afghan Ministry of Women Affairs.

She received the best female entrepreneur award from Afghanistan Investment Support Agency (AISA).

She received the Bibi Khadija award from the National Association of Professional women in 2018 in Virginia.

