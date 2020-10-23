Entrepreneur of the Month: Nafas Gul Jami

in Afghan Business

Nafas Gul Jami is an entrepreneur and successful businesswoman in Herat. She has trained hundreds of women in carpet weaving, embroidery and food processing.

Jami began her business with embroidery during the Taliban, and today she’s become a well-known figure in the food, carpet and embroidery sectors.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Liberty, Jami said: “I have invested over $50,000 in my business. I have employed over a 100 people in my business.”

Jami has been able to flourish her business in Herat markets which are dominated by men business owners.

Jami urged the government to provide business owners like her with agricultural land to help them expand their business and to hire more women to work in planting and harvesting in addition to processing and packaging of foods.

“If it weren’t for Ms. Jami, I wouldn’t have had a job. I am not allowed to work alongside men” said one of Jami’s staff members to Radio Liberty. Jami’s company has provided working opportunity to women who face restrictions from families and are not allowed to work in male-dominated companies.

Jami is in the search of expanding her business. She wishes to transfer her business to Herat’s industrial park.

According to figures from Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce (AWCC), over 1500 women own businesses in western Afghanistan, and over 150 of these women are members of the AWCC.





Photo Credit: Radio Liberty