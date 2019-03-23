Entrepreneur of the Month- Rahiba Rahimi

in Afghan Entrepreneurs

Rahiba Rahimi, 25, is President and Partner at Laman Clothing Fashion, a leading Afghan fashion label.

Laman is a domestically produced clothing line. Her style of work reflects upon Afghan cultural heritage especially crafts and embroidery endorsing in modern versatile silhouettes.

“I wish for the world to see more of our Arts and Crafts, rather than hear terror stories,” says Rahimi.

Rahimi is also pursuing a degree in Political Science at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul.

She takes pride in being connected to the communities of Afghans who are contributing in shaping the country’s politics and social structure through entrepreneurial innovations and active participation in various fields.

Rahimi and her clothing line was featured in the documentary Mightier Than the Sword, which premiered in Vancouver in 2015.