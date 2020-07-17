Afghan Actor To Appear Together With Sanjay Dutt Starrer Netflix Movie

Breaking News
Afghan actor Humayun Shams Khan will be seen together with Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming Netflix movie called Torbaaz, which also stars Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev and Pransh Chopra.
Sanjay Dutt shared on Twitter, “A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play.”
The movie tells the story of an army officer, played by Sanjay Dutt, who teaches children of a refugee camp sports, which changes their life.
Two other movies of Sanjay Dutt’s , Sadak 2 and Bhuj: the Pride of India, that are set to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Both of the films would premiere soon.
