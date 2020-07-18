Afghan Artists Aryana Sayeed & Farhad Darya Named Among Top 100 Most Influential People in Asia

in Arts & Culture

Aryana Sayeed and Farhad Darya, Afghanistan’s renowned singers, have been named among the most influential people in Asia by the New York Press Agency.

The others in the list of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Asia include A.R. Rahman, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Wasim Akram, Sanjeev Kapoor, Udit Narayan , Zakir Hussain and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Sayeed has posted on her FB page: “Honoured to be amongst such established and respected names like A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Zakir Hussain, Wasim Akram, Sanjeev Kapoor, Udit Narayan Official, Dr Zeus and our own Farhad Darya as one of “Top 100 Most Influential People in Asia” and interviewed by the very talented and respected Kiran Rai!! Click on the link below 👇🏼 to check out the full interview. xoxo -Aryana”

The list is indeed a proud moment for the Afghan music industry and for Afghan people to gain respect and recognition around the world in a positive way.