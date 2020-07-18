English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Afghan Artists Aryana Sayeed & Farhad Darya Named Among Top 100 Most Influential People in Asia

in Arts & Culture

Afghan Artists Aryana Sayeed & Farhad Darya Named Among Top 100 Most Influential People in Asia
18 Jul, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Aryana Sayeed and Farhad Darya, Afghanistan’s renowned singers, have been named among the most influential people in Asia by the New York Press Agency.

The others in the list of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Asia include A.R. Rahman, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Wasim Akram, Sanjeev Kapoor, Udit Narayan , Zakir Hussain and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Sayeed has posted on her FB page: “Honoured to be amongst such established and respected names like A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Zakir Hussain, Wasim Akram, Sanjeev Kapoor, Udit Narayan Official, Dr Zeus and our own Farhad Darya as one of “Top 100 Most Influential People in Asia” and interviewed by the very talented and respected Kiran Rai!! Click on the link below 👇🏼 to check out the full interview. xoxo -Aryana”

The list is indeed a proud moment for the Afghan music industry and for Afghan people to gain respect and recognition around the world in a positive way.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan artistsAfghanistan singersAryana SayeedFarhad Darya

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Timur Shah Mausoleum officially opened in Kabul

Timur Shah Mausoleum officially opened in Kabul

President Hamid Karzai and His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan opened the restored mausoleum of Timur Shah on Friday. Timur

Arts & Culture 9 years ago Afghan calligrapher creates world’s largest Qur’an

Afghan calligrapher creates world’s largest Qur’an

Afghanistan is the home for the world’s largest hand written Holy Quran. We have all the right to boast about

Arts & Culture 8 years ago Stolen artifacts returned to Afghanistan’s museum

Stolen artifacts returned to Afghanistan’s museum

The British Museum has assisted in returning 843 artifacts to Afghanistan’s national museum that were looted during the Civil War.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading