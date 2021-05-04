Breaking News
Afghanistan’s Looted Artifacts Are Returned
...
Painting Inspires Afghan Girls to Break Through Confinements of Tradition
...
Aga Khan to Restore Herat’s Ancient Minaret
...
Afghan Actor To Appear Together With Sanjay Dutt Starrer Netflix Movie
...
Preparing the Removal of Bamiyan from the List of World Heritage in Danger
...
Short Film On Afghan Girls Skateboarding Wins BAFTA Award
...
Afghanistan’s Looted Artifacts Are Returned
Afghan officials have handed over 33 antique items which were smuggled to the United States during the war to the National Museum.
Artifacts smuggled from Afghanistan to the US were returned to the Afghan National Museum on April 29, 2021. The 33 cultural relics, valued at $1.8 million, were seized from a New York-based art dealer between 2012 and 2014.
According to the New York Times, the artifacts were part of
a hoard of 2,500 objects valued at $143 million seized in a dozen raids between
2012 and 2014 from Subhash Kapoor, a disgraced Manhattan art dealer currently
jailed in India on smuggling and theft charges.
The Afghan National Museum and artifacts across the country had been badly damaged during years of conflicts and destruction in the war-torn country. Warlords stole other pieces and sold them abroad.
“I call on all the people of Afghanistan to stop the smugglers in a national mobilization and help our security organizations prevent illegal (mining) excavations,” Reuters quotes Afghanistan’ acting minister of information and culture, Mohammad Tahir Zuhair.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Concerns of Afghan engaged men on this New Year
It is New Year tomorrow in Afghanistan. People are out shopping, cleaning the house and cooking different kinds of food
Afghan commander submits silver coins from Aynak Copper Mine to the government
Afghan Commander, Lt. Mohammad Naseen Masoudi, handed over 171 coins that were discovered from Aynak Copper Mine to Ministry of
First North American Islamic Art Museum to open in Toronto
By Ahmadshah Ghanizada: The first Islamic museum in North America was formally opened in Canada on Friday by Prime Minister