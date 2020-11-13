English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Aga Khan to Restore Herat’s Ancient Minaret

in Arts & Culture

Aga Khan to Restore Herat’s Ancient Minaret
13 Nov, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has committed to restore an ancient minaret in the city of Herat.

Presidential spokesperson Sediq Seddiqi said AKDN in a letter to President Ghani has vowed to help the Afghan government in restoration and protection of one of the five ancient minarets of Herat in Musallah complex that is on the verge of destruction.

The Musallah complex initially had 20 minarets built by Queen Gawhar Shad in 1417 and was intact until 1885. Most of the minarets were destroyed during the British-Russia war in Afghanistan. Of the nine minarets left after 1885, four were destroyed by earthquakes and neglect from the authorities. Today the last five of them remain and are in need of maintenance.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Herat minaretsHerat Musallah complex

Related Articles

Arts & Culture 8 years ago Interference from neighbors led to lost opportunities for Ghazni reconstruction

Interference from neighbors led to lost opportunities for Ghazni reconstruction

A number of parliamentarians believe that Ghazni has lost its reconstruction opportunities since the entrance of a team of Iranian

Arts & Culture 8 years ago Stolen artifacts returned to Afghanistan’s museum

Stolen artifacts returned to Afghanistan’s museum

The British Museum has assisted in returning 843 artifacts to Afghanistan’s national museum that were looted during the Civil War.

Afghan Business 5 years ago Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

President Ashraf Ghani has issued orders for the construction of a mausoleum for Afghanistan’s first President Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading