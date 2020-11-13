Aga Khan to Restore Herat’s Ancient Minaret

in Arts & Culture

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has committed to restore an ancient minaret in the city of Herat.

Presidential spokesperson Sediq Seddiqi said AKDN in a letter to President Ghani has vowed to help the Afghan government in restoration and protection of one of the five ancient minarets of Herat in Musallah complex that is on the verge of destruction.

The Musallah complex initially had 20 minarets built by Queen Gawhar Shad in 1417 and was intact until 1885. Most of the minarets were destroyed during the British-Russia war in Afghanistan. Of the nine minarets left after 1885, four were destroyed by earthquakes and neglect from the authorities. Today the last five of them remain and are in need of maintenance.