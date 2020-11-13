Breaking News
Aga Khan to Restore Herat’s Ancient Minaret
...
Afghan Actor To Appear Together With Sanjay Dutt Starrer Netflix Movie
...
Preparing the Removal of Bamiyan from the List of World Heritage in Danger
...
Short Film On Afghan Girls Skateboarding Wins BAFTA Award
...
Pieces Of Buddhist Manuscript Discovered in Mes Aynak
...
Aryana Sayed Nominated for 2018 Atlantic Council Freedom Award
...
Aga Khan to Restore Herat’s Ancient Minaret
The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has committed to restore an ancient minaret in the city of Herat.
Presidential spokesperson Sediq Seddiqi said AKDN in a letter to President Ghani has vowed to help the Afghan government in restoration and protection of one of the five ancient minarets of Herat in Musallah complex that is on the verge of destruction.
The Musallah complex initially had 20 minarets built by Queen Gawhar Shad in 1417 and was intact until 1885. Most of the minarets were destroyed during the British-Russia war in Afghanistan. Of the nine minarets left after 1885, four were destroyed by earthquakes and neglect from the authorities. Today the last five of them remain and are in need of maintenance.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Interference from neighbors led to lost opportunities for Ghazni reconstruction
A number of parliamentarians believe that Ghazni has lost its reconstruction opportunities since the entrance of a team of Iranian
Stolen artifacts returned to Afghanistan’s museum
The British Museum has assisted in returning 843 artifacts to Afghanistan’s national museum that were looted during the Civil War.
Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum
President Ashraf Ghani has issued orders for the construction of a mausoleum for Afghanistan’s first President Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan.