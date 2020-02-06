English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Short Film On Afghan Girls Skateboarding Wins BAFTA Award

in Arts & Culture

Short Film On Afghan Girls Skateboarding Wins BAFTA Award
06 Feb, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The film on Afghan girls skateboarders, ‘Carol Dysinger’ won the British Short Film award at this year’s Bafta Film Awards on Sunday. 

Collecting her award at the Royal  Albert Hall in London, the film’s director Carol Dysinger collected her award and thanked Skateistan, a nonprofit organization founded in Kabul in 2007 by Australian skateboarder Oliver Percovich.

Skateistan is the first international development initiative to combine skateboarding with educational outcomes.


Although it started in Afghanistan, Skateistan now runs in Cambodia and South Africa too, reaching thousands of children and youth.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan girls skateboarding

Related Articles

Arts & Culture 7 years ago An ‘Afghan redneck’ creates art in a war zone

An ‘Afghan redneck’ creates art in a war zone

CNN- Editor’s note: Aman Mojadidi is an American artist of Afghan descent who has staged public art projects in Afghanistan for the

Arts & Culture 7 years ago Music making comeback in Afghanistan

Music making comeback in Afghanistan

Arab News-Music that Afghans were made to stay away from or risk being targeted by the Taliban militants are once

Arts & Culture 5 years ago Real life takes to the Afghan Stage

Real life takes to the Afghan Stage

A one-hour show is underway in Afghanistan’s southern province of Zabul. The audience is riveted by the live theater, which

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading