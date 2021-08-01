UNESCO Registers Three New Cultural Heritages from Afghanistan

in Arts & Culture

The Ministry of Information and Culture of Afghanistan announced that three cultural heritages of the country were registered in the list of world cultural heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO.

According to the ministry’s statement, Behzad’s miniature art style will be registered independently under Afghanistan’s name by 2022; a silk production industry will be registered jointly under the name of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan; and, Yalda night will be jointly registered under the name of Afghanistan and Iran.

The registration of these works was done at the request of the Afghan government

and has been accepted by UNESCO.

The Ministry of Information and Culture called the registration of these three works by UNESCO a great achievement and said that it would spare no effort to protect the country’s cultural heritage.

