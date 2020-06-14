Breaking News
Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34
...
Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Birthday Message for Shahrukh Khan
...
Concerns Over FaceApp’s Privacy Breach
...
Reviving Afghan Film Industry Despite Ongoing Conflict
...
Bollywood To Remake Hollywood’s All-Time Hit Forest Gump
...
Aryana Sayed Nominated for 2018 Atlantic Council Freedom Award
...
Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday.
Accordinf to early reports, his death was by suicide. He was 34. Mumbai police have confirmed the actor’s death and have opened an investigation.
Rajput made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che’. He was a well established TV star before his Bollywood journey and has won several awards for his role in the popular TV series , ‘Pavitra Rishta’.
One of his biggest successes was playing Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2016’s “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.” Other hits included 2018’s “Kedarnath,” and 2019’s “Chhichhore.”
His last movie , which is yet to be released, is ‘Dil Bechara’.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Kareena Kapoor’s favourite diet plan!
The fuss surrounding Kareena Kapoor and her diets will never fade, or so it looks. During the shoot of Ra.One
5 must-watch movies on Afghanistan
Osama (2003) Director: Siddiq Barmak Starring: Marina Golbahari, Zubaida Sahar, Mohammad Arif Herati,Mohammad Nadir Khwaja During the repressive regime of the Taliban, women were
SRK-Ajay to Work Together
If rumors are to be believed, Bollywood’s two biggest stars, SRK and Ajay, will soon be seen together, sharing screen