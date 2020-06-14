English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34

in Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34
14 Jun, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. 

Accordinf to early reports, his death was by suicide. He was 34. Mumbai police have confirmed the actor’s death and have opened an investigation.

Rajput made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che’. He was a well established TV star before his Bollywood journey and has won several awards for his role in the popular TV series , ‘Pavitra Rishta’. 

One of his biggest successes was playing Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2016’s “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.” Other hits included 2018’s “Kedarnath,” and 2019’s “Chhichhore.”

His last movie , which is yet to be released, is ‘Dil Bechara’. 
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
BollywoodSushant Singh Rajput

Related Articles

Entertainment 8 years ago Kareena Kapoor’s favourite diet plan!

Kareena Kapoor’s favourite diet plan!

The fuss surrounding Kareena Kapoor and her diets will never fade, or so it looks. During the shoot of Ra.One

Arts & Culture 5 years ago 5 must-watch movies on Afghanistan

5 must-watch movies on Afghanistan

Osama (2003) Director: Siddiq Barmak Starring: Marina Golbahari, Zubaida Sahar, Mohammad Arif Herati,Mohammad Nadir Khwaja During the repressive regime of the Taliban, women were

Entertainment 8 years ago SRK-Ajay to Work Together

SRK-Ajay to Work Together

If rumors are to be believed, Bollywood’s two biggest stars, SRK and Ajay, will soon be seen together, sharing screen

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading