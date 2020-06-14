Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34

in Entertainment

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday.



Accordinf to early reports, his death was by suicide. He was 34. Mumbai police have confirmed the actor’s death and have opened an investigation.



Rajput made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che’. He was a well established TV star before his Bollywood journey and has won several awards for his role in the popular TV series , ‘Pavitra Rishta’.



One of his biggest successes was playing Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2016’s “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.” Other hits included 2018’s “Kedarnath,” and 2019’s “Chhichhore.”



His last movie , which is yet to be released, is ‘Dil Bechara’.