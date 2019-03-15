Breaking News
Bollywood To Remake Hollywood’s All-Time Hit Forest Gump
...
Aryana Sayed Nominated for 2018 Atlantic Council Freedom Award
...
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tie the knot
...
Aryana Sayed, Qais Ulfat win at DAF BAMA Music Awards 2017
...
Afghan singer among top 30 beautiful women in the world
...
Beauty and the Beast tops $900mn mark at worldwide box office
...
Bollywood To Remake Hollywood’s All-Time Hit Forest Gump
Aamir Khan is going to star in the remake of Hollywood’s classic movie Forest Gump.
The movie won 6 Oscars in 1995 including Best Picture Oscar, Best Actor for Tom Hanks and Best Director for Robert Zemeckis.
Aamir Khan announced the remake of the movie during a Mumbai press conference to cut the cake on his 54th birthday. The shooting of the movie is slated for October of this year and is expected to release in 2020.
The movie is going to be directed by Advait Chandan, the director of Secret Superstar and produced by Aamir Khan himself.
One of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Aamir Khan has had multiple, back-to-back blockbuster movies. His recent movie Dangal became India’s highest-grossing film after earning USD 300 million dollars.
Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail
Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail
Related Articles
Aryana Sayed, Qais Ulfat win at DAF BAMA Music Awards 2017
The diva of Afghan music industry, Aryana Sayed, and the Shahzada (Dari word for prince), Qais Ulfat, won awards at
Shah Rukh Khan detained at US airport
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived in the US to visit the Yale University, was detained for over two
Zee Cine Awards 2017 complete winners list
Best Cinematography – Shivaay Best Editing – Neerja Best Action – Shivaay Best Visual Effects – Shivaay Best Editing –