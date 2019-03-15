English | دری
Bollywood To Remake Hollywood’s All-Time Hit Forest Gump
16 Mar, 2019 by
Aamir Khan is going to star in the remake of Hollywood’s classic movie Forest Gump.

The movie won 6 Oscars in 1995 including Best Picture Oscar, Best Actor for Tom Hanks and Best Director for Robert Zemeckis.

Aamir Khan announced the remake of the movie during a Mumbai press conference to cut the cake on his 54th birthday. The shooting of the movie is slated for October of this year and is expected to release in 2020.

The movie is going to be directed by Advait Chandan, the director of Secret Superstar and produced by Aamir Khan himself.

One of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Aamir Khan has had multiple, back-to-back blockbuster movies. His recent movie Dangal became India’s highest-grossing film after earning USD 300 million dollars.

