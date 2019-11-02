Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Birthday Message for Shahrukh Khan

in Entertainment

Shahrukh Khan, also known as King Khan, turned 54 today! And like every year, fans gathered outside Mannat to wish him on his birthday. Even Mumbai rains couldn’t stop them from assembling for their favorite superstar’s birthday.

But outside of Mumbai was another big celebration of his birthday. The world famous Burj Khalifa lit up with a special message for Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan” were the words that lit up the iconic tower in Dubai.

This is the first time ever that something like this has been done for an actor !

