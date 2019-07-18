Concerns Over FaceApp’s Privacy Breach

in Entertainment

Senator Chuck Schumer wants an investigation into FaceApp, an app that uses AI to make one look older or younger.

FaceApp is a Russian-based company, and Schumer stated that he does want American data to go in the hands of Russia.

On Twitter, he posted a letter stating he has ” serious concerns regarding both the protection of the data that is being aggregated as well as whether users are aware of who may have access to it.”

Wireless Lab, the company that created the filters for FaceApp, stated that they do not store images and only upload photos selected by the users for editing.

Schumer has called for the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate FaceApp.

FaceApp has 80 million active users right now, with the number increasing due to celebrities using the app and posting pics of themselves online.