Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34
Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Birthday Message for Shahrukh Khan
Concerns Over FaceApp’s Privacy Breach
Reviving Afghan Film Industry Despite Ongoing Conflict
Bollywood To Remake Hollywood’s All-Time Hit Forest Gump
Tom Cruise to Head to Space for His Next Movie
Hollywood star Tom Cruise will head to space in October 2021 for his upcoming movie.
The Paramount Pictures will make this $200 million worth movie in association with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA.
The Space Shuttle Almanac website tweeted that Tom Cruise, 58, will fly to international Space Station with Dragon ship of SpaceX company in October 2021.
NASA confirmed their involvement in the project earlier this year via Twitter, where NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!”
The SpaceX company is responsible for this flight to space, and Axiom Space Private company will provide rooms and other services for filming and production of the movie.
The pioneering movie was announced earlier this year, confirming that Cruise had teamed up with Musk and NASA to film a new movie in outer space, set to be directed by Edge of Tomorrow‘s Doug Liman.
