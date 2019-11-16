Breaking News
Bill Gates Reclaims Status As Richest Man In The World
Co-founder of the Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation officially reclaimed his status as the world’s richest man with a net worth of $110 billion.
His rival, Jeff Bezos of Amazon with a net worth of just lest than $109 million, was bumped down to the second spot.
This comes after Pentagon awarded a $10 billion cloud-computing contract to Microsoft over Amazon. Since then, shares of Microsoft have climbed 4% while Amazon dipped about 2%, according to Forbes.
Bezo’s fortune was also impacted after his divorce from his wife, which left the wift with a 4% stake in the online shopping giant worth more than $38 billion.
According to the billionaire index, Gates could also be worth significantly more but has donated more than $35 billion since 1994 through the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation.
