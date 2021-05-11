Breaking News
China’s Population Reaches 1.41178 Billion
...
U.S.-China cooperation vital for faster global recovery: IMF chief
...
What Lessons Must US Learn From the Texas Power Crisis?
...
Chinese President Xi Declares “Complete Victory” in Eradicating Absolute Poverty in China
...
Mass Vaccination Underway Around the World: Is there Light At The End Of The Tunnel?
...
World Insights: Expectations for 2021 oil prices swing between hope on vaccines, concern over 2nd wave
...
China’s Population Reaches 1.41178 Billion
China’s population on the mainland reached 1.41178 billion as of Nov. 1, 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Tuesday.
The figure does not include Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan residents and foreigners who live in the mainland’s 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, according to the NBS.
China has narrolwy missed a target it set in 2016 to boost its population to about 1.42 billion by 2020. The country replaced its one-child policy with a two-child limit back in 216 in an effort to increase its population.
The average annual growth rate was 0.53% over the past 10 years, according to the results of the seventh national census, released Tuesday.
That’s down from an average annual growth rate of 0.57% between 2000 and 2010.
The central bank of China released a paper last month suggesting that China should “fully liberalize and encourage childbirth”, as China’s population began aging.
Births have continued to fall, dropping 15% in 2020 in a fourth-straight year of decline.
Urban couples prioritize their career and independent life over raising a family despite parental pressure to have children. The rising cost of living in China’s big cities has also deterred couples from having children.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo donates 7mn Euros to Nepal
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has donated 7mn Euros to Nepal to help the nation rebuild itself after the devastating
Your Employees Just Aren't that into You
Laura Entis, Inc.com A new survey shows that employees who aren’t into their jobs cite their relationship with their boss as
Once the world's 7th richest man is now going bankrupt
Brazilian former billionaire Eike Batista has filed for a second bankruptcy protection this year. His shipbuilding firm, OSX Brasil, has