English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Chinese President Xi Declares “Complete Victory” in Eradicating Absolute Poverty in China

in Featured Articles

Chinese President Xi Declares “Complete Victory” in Eradicating Absolute Poverty in China
26 Feb, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Thursday that China has scored a “complete victory” in its fight against poverty.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said absolute poverty has been eradicated in the world’s most populous country.

Xi made the announcement while addressing a grand gathering held in Beijing to mark the country’s accomplishments in poverty alleviation and honor its model poverty fighters.

Over the past eight years, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty. All the 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been removed from the poverty list.

Since the launch of the reform and opening up in the late 1970s, 770 million impoverished rural residents have shaken off poverty when calculated in accordance with China’s current poverty line.

China has contributed more than 70 percent of global poverty reduction over the same period.

With such achievements, China has created another “miracle” that will “go down in history,” Xi said.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Chinese economy

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Unfair subcontracting: who pays?

Unfair subcontracting: who pays?

By Najib Manalai- Mohamed Said Fellag, an Algerian humorist, displays in one of his shows a young Algerian embraces the

Featured Articles 8 years ago Why Fiscal Cliff Deal Fails To Neutralize Debt Ceiling Hostage

Why Fiscal Cliff Deal Fails To Neutralize Debt Ceiling Hostage

What is Fiscal Cliff Deal? The term fiscal cliff has been used at various occasions in the past to refer to fiscal issues. It is already known to

International Business 8 years ago “Baby recession” to hit Eurozone

“Baby recession” to hit Eurozone

High unemployment and tough austerity measures have brought some Eurozone economies on the verge of a potential “baby recession”. Unable

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys