Breaking News
Entrepreneur of the Month: Hameda Safi
...
Helmand Food Zone: Illusion of Success-Research Paper By AREU
...
Balkh Sees Significant Hike In Sesame & Linseed Production
...
Bakhtar Aviation Company Relaunches Operations With Domestic Flights
...
Afghan Transit Trade Starts at Gwadar Port
...
15% Hike In Kandahar’s Raisin Production
...
Entrepreneur of the Month: Hameda Safi
Hameda Safi is the founder and owner of Tokma Fashion—one of the leading fashion designing companies based in Kabul.
Ms. Safi has obtained her bachelor’s degree in Journalism and master’s degree in International Relations.
“After years of working in media I decided to have a business of my own. I, therefore, decided to launch my own clothing line,” said Ms. Safi in an interview with Wadsam.
She added that Tokma Fashion started off with limited resources and a very small team. But, the company was soon able to establish a market for itself and attract customers.
Tokma initially operated from a small basement with only two employees back in 2016. Today, the designing company has rented a bigger place and its staff has grown to ten members, consisting of both men and women.
“My aim was to bring back the Afghan traditional clothing, but in a more modern fashion. We have been trying to bring in new designs and styles to our traditional outfits so that they can be worn to formal or informal events,” said Ms. Safi.
Ms. Safi added that through her designing company she wishes to introduce Afghan-made clothes to the world. “We always want to ensure that our products meet the international standards,” said Ms. Safi.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Construction work on two water dams begins in Baghlan
Construction work of two water dams has begun in Baghlan province. Funded by the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development
No cargo train arrived in Hairaton from China since railroad inauguration in Sep 2016
Not a single cargo train has arrived from China at the Hairaton port ever since the railroad inauguration on September
Afghanistan, Azerbaijan sign several agreements
Afghanistan and Azerbaijan open a new page in bilateral ties and cooperation by signing several agreements following the meeting of