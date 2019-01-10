Fun Facts About Major Companies Around the World

News Categories
10 Jan, 2019 by Wadsam
- Coca Cola: During WWII, American soldiers would be provided with a bottle of coke so that they could have a taste of home. Bottling plants were established near Europe and the Pacific. However, non-Americans could not be seen drinking the soda, because coke was an American product. This was a problem for Red Army general Georgy Zhukov. After receiving a bottle of Coke from General Eisenhower, he loved it so much he asked Coca-Cola to make a clear version so he could disguise drinking the American product.
- Apple: Anything you tell to Siri does not just remain between you and Siri. Everything said to Siri is sent to Apple where it is stored and thoroughly analyzed. It’s kept there for at least 2 years.
- Google: Ever wondered where the name came from? It is a play on the word ‘googol’– a mathematical term for the number represented by 1 followed by 100 zeros.
- Amazon: Customer service is no joke. It’s the main aspect of a business. At Amazon all employees, including CEO Jeff Bezos, spend two days every two years working at the company’s customer service desk to help understand the customer service process.
- Facebook: Every wondered why Facebook is primarily in blue color? That’s because our Mark Zuckerberg suffers from red-green color blindness. Blue is the only color he sees best.
