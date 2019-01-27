How Davos 2019 Impacted the World

in Featured Articles

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos just ended. It seemed like the atmosphere this year was a bit flat and gloomy compared to last year. Makes sense since Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladmir Putin were absent.

However, the meeting did leave some impact on the world.

Starting with our very president, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, who committed his country to democracy. Ghani used his address to remind participants that Afghanistan has passed 390 new laws since 2015 and significantly increased the number of women in politics. A group of 70-plus countries confirmed intentions to commence WTO negotiations on trade-related aspects of e-commerce following a ministerial meeting in the margins of the Annual Meeting on Friday 25 January. Shortly before, members of the Forum’s business and civil society trade community issued a statement calling for a new digital trade deal that should be both ambitious and inclusive. The community urged governments to move forward with this agenda at the WTO in order to reduce costs and facilitate greater participation in the global digital economy. The Forum’s Closing the Skills Gap Initiative, launched in 2017 with a target to reskill or upskill 10 million workers by 2020, announced it has already secured pledges for training more than 17 million people globally, 6.4 million of whom have already been re-skilled. The Forum also announced that the initiative is now supporting public private partnerships aimed at promoting future skills in four countries: Argentina, India, Oman and South Africa. The Forum also announced it was expanding its network of Closing the Gender Gap national taskforces to eight countries; Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, France, Panama and Peru. Voice for the Planet, a global campaign to build a movement for a new deal for nature and people was launched on Tuesday during a plenary with President Al Gore, Prime Minister Ardern of New Zealand and Anand Mahindra of Mahindra. The campaign garnered over 21,000 individual pledges within 48 hours. Five Asian countries dump more plastic into oceans than anyone else combined. The Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) announced its first national partnership in Indonesia to be launched March 12, 2019. Vietnam, 2020 ASEAN Chair, has also joined GPAP committing to a circular economy approach to tackle plastic pollution. The Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, established in 2017, announced it had grown to more than 100 businesses and governments, including five G7 nations. UNICEF, OHCHR and WFP became the first international organizations to join. With financial backing from PACT and the Children’s Investment Fund and backed by 25 civil society organizations, the Forum launched a new initiative, Preparing Civil Society for the Fourth Industrial Revolution aimed at helping civil society to meet the challenges presented to it by rapid technological change. The Forum teamed with the World Bank and International Committee of the Red Cross to launch a High-Level Group on Humanitarian Investing to unlock private sector capital for investment in fragile economies. The Global Youth Alliance was launched at the Annual Meeting by Facebook, Nestle and Nielsen to support skills for young people in emerging and developed countries

To learn more about the impacts click here.

.