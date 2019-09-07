The Spin Sauce Story—an Afghan Success Story in USA

in Afghan Business

The story behind SPIN SAUCE started over 30 years ago, when Jamal Rasoully’s parents created the white sauce like dressing for their family-owned Afghan restaurant in New York City.

It didn’t take long for the zesty dressing to be in high demand and become the most requested condiment by their customers. Spin Sauce easily added a unique taste to more than just kabob and rice dishes, where customers were putting it over salad greens, dipping it in french fries, pretty much anything they could pour over it!

Over the course of three decades, and as the menu diversified, one thing remained the same — the secret white sauce. It became clear to the next generation that their family had a recipe that needed to be available to the masses and so, the recipe has been past down and will be available both nationwide and internationally, with the release of, SPIN SAUCE.

“Spin” in the afghan dialect translates to “white”, hence the name. However, it is more than just your average white sauce. This refreshing and delicious tangy dressing is made with only the freshest premium, local ingredients. It adds a zing to salads, grilled meats and poultry, fish and vegetables; can be used as a spread on sandwiches as well as burgers, and is the perfect dipping sauce for crudite, chicken fingers and french fries. It is even paired with pizza, and tacos, making it the ideal condiment to add to your pantry for the entire family to enjoy.

Mr. Rasoully shares his success story on his Facebook page:

“Almost 40 years ago my Father left Afghanistan during the Soviet Invasion in search for safety, opportunity and a better life. Being a first generation Afghan American, Spin Sauce always embodied more than delicious sauce to me. It’s my version of the American Dream. My Fathers recipe, my style spin and a vision to share what we love with everyone else is how I started. The day I started Spin Sauce I was in the parking lot at a Whole Foods thinking to my self – shit, this is going to be impossible, but so was coming to America with no money, no job, no family and no English. The rest is history.

There’s more failure than success in startups, but wins and losses don’t matter today. This is for you Baba! Thank you!”