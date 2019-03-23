News Categories
Category
Breaking News
Things You Can Anonymously Ship to Your Enemies—FOR REAL!
...
State Department Launches the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs
...
Trip to Mars Will Cost $500,000
...
A Town in Italy Is Offering People $10,000 To Move There
...
Life-changing Inventions by Women
...
Fun Facts About Major Companies Around the World
...
Things You Can Anonymously Ship to Your Enemies—FOR REAL!
23 Mar, 2019 by Wadsam
Print this article Font size -16+
These businesses exist around the world and they are making money.
- Ship your enemies glitter covered horse manure. This is how the company, Ship Your Enemies Glitter, describes their product: “Our custom cupcake presentation, with a farm made horse manure ‘batter,’ sprinkled with glitter, packed in a heart themed box and surrounded with toilet paper. NO it’s not edible!”
- ShitExpress allows you to use bitcoin to anonymously send poop (horse poop again) to your enemies. Shit business is booming for sure!
- Oh, and there is also PoopSenders company. Their current offerings are cow poop, elephant poop, gorilla poop, 1-gallon combo poop pack, in case you really really hate someone. This is some serious shit, guys.
- A company called WTF Candles offers sending prank candles to your enemies. These candles start off smelling great, but gradually transform into disgusting odor emitters. Some of the products are: Apple Pie to Dirty Fart Prank Candle, Baby Powder to Baby Diaper Prank Candle, Clean Laundry to Sweaty Gym Socks Prank Candle.
- And last but not the least Ship Your Friends Nothing lets you send empty packages to your enemies. There’s nothing sadder than receiving mail and finding out there’s nothing inside.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Share this article:Facebook 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Tags assigned to this article:strange businesses
Related Articles
China illuminating their presence in Afghanistan more than before
China’s inactivity in Afghanistan is becoming to an end and is more moving towards becoming Afghanistan’s most important mediator
Afghan Cycles London to Kabul to Show Nation's Prowess
(Tolo News) A 29-year-old Afghan man living in Britain for the past 12 years cycled from London to Kabul, arriving
Implementing the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals
After fifteen years of nations pursuing the Millennium Development Goals established by the United Nations, representatives of the member states,