China Builds The World’s Fastest Freight Train

A bullet freight train with a maximum operational speed of 350 km per hour is delivered by CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei Province on Dec. 23, 2020.

According to Xinhua news, it is the first freight train in the world to reach the 350 km/h speed threshold, according to the company.

The train is equipped with 2.9-meter-wide loading doors to ensure speedy loading and unloading. The utility rate of cargo space on the train is 85 percent.

The shape of the locomotive resembles a Chinese sturgeon, a design that has greatly reduced running resistance.

During design and construction, big data, cloud technologies and genetic algorithms were applied to realize the smart distribution of the loads, according to the company.