Breaking News
China Wins WTO’s Permission to Impose $3.6bn in Sanctions Against US
...
Iran To Build Railway in Chabahar Through Own Resources After Delays From India
...
US Federal ReserveTo Cut Interest Rates By a Quarter Point
...
Germany’s Economy Shrinks in April-June Period of 2019
...
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Dismisses Fears of Economic Recession
...
Stock Markets Drop On New Trump China Tariffs
...
China Wins WTO’s Permission to Impose $3.6bn in Sanctions Against US
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has given China the go-ahead to impose $3.6 billion in sanctions against the United States of America.
The amount is roughly half the amount China had sought as retaliatory tariffs on imported US goods for the US failure to remove anti-dumping duties. Yet, it is the third highest damages awarded by the Geneva-based organization in its history.
China had suffered over $7 billion in damages annually due to US anti-dumping duties which were ruled illegal by a WTO panel in 2016 and later upheld. The Chinese authorities therefore requested permission to retaliate and impose tariffs by the same amount, as allowed under WTO rules.
The issue was sent to arbitration after the Trump administration objected to the amount.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Big companies donate millions to help refugees in Europe
World’s biggest corporations are reaching out to assist Europe in coping with the large number of asylum seekers from Iraq,
Eurozone looks set for further contraction
According to the recent figures, the Eurozone economy is expected to shrink further in the early months of 2013, with
Transition of Power from Industrialized to Emerging Economies?!
KPMG’s Global Cities Investment Monitor reveals the top cities in the world for foreign investment. London leads the list for