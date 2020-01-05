Iran Discovers New Oil Field With 53bn Barrels Of Crude

in International Business

Iran has discovered a new oil field that contains 53 billion barrels of crude,announced President Hassan Rouhani today.

“We have found an oil field with 53 billion barrels of oil in place, 53 billion barrels. This is in a big oil field that stretches 2,400 sq km from Bostan to Omidiyeh. The oil layer has a depth of 80m (262ft),” he said during a speech in the central city of Yazd.”

The new oil field increases the country’s reserves by a third and oil revenue by $32bn.

According to AP news agency, the new oil field could become Iran’s second largest field after the one containing 65 billion barrels in Ahvaz.

Iran’s economy was badly affected for several years by sanctions imposed by the international community over the country’s nuclear program. In 2015, Iran agreed on a nuclear deal with the US and five other world powers to limit Iranian nuclear activity in return for lifting of the sanctions.

The US reinstated its sanctions on Iran in 2018 after pulling out of the nuclear accord with world powers .

As a result of the sanctions, Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted an estimated 4.8% in the 2018 and was forecast to shrink another 9.5% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. The unemployment rate meanwhile rose from 14.5% in 2018 to 16.8% in 2019. The IMF is forecasting zero growth in 2020.