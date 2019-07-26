English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Iran Tensions Are Rumored To Push Up Oil Prices  

in International Business

Iran Tensions Are Rumored To Push Up Oil Prices  
26 Jul, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

After Iran seized a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, a jump in oil prices lies ahead.

The British motoring association AA Plc has warned that the uncertainty of British oil tankers returning from the Strait of Hormuz will spark an increase in the price of oil this summer.

Iran seized the British ship Stena Impero in retaliation of their ship being seized by Britain. Iran have implicated attacks on six other ships in the Strait of Hormuz, ensuing buildup of UK and US naval forces in the area. People are fearing Iran might block the strait as a whole which would cut off a fifth of the world’s oil and a quarter of its natural gas.

David Balston, head of the UK Chamber of Shipping stated if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, “It would significantly push up petrol and gas prices in the UK,” he adds, “Because 5% of the country’s oil and 13% of its natural gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz.”

John Hall, chairman of Alpha Energy Group, stated that the global oil market is not too volatile of oil prices now. 

According to Hall, the market has grown tired of “threats and bluster” from President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran which do not lead to anything. Hall also stated that financial markets are also growing immune to Trump’s tweets, and the markets do not change after his tweets.

Hall stated that Iran is not likely to shut off the Strait of Hormuz but if they do Britain would sell a barrel of oil for $100.

“If it was really serious I think you could expect petrol to go up 20p a liter, that’s a conservative estimate,” Hall stated. “At the moment there is a serious diplomatic game running between Iran, the US and the UK with Iran deliberately being provocative.”
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Iran oil

Related Articles

International Business 7 years ago Taxes waiting at home for US Olympic winners

Taxes waiting at home for US Olympic winners

Based on the US tax system, US medal-winning athletes at the Olympics have to pay tax on the prizes the

International Business 2 years ago OECD ups global growth forecast to six-year high

OECD ups global growth forecast to six-year high

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) predicts the global economy growth rate at 3.5%, its highest in six

International Business 7 years ago Hyundai Motor Union Ends Strikes

Hyundai Motor Union Ends Strikes

Hyundai Motor’s labor union has accepted a deal to increase wages and put an end to night shifts, ending one

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading