English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Pakistani Currency Could Drop To 200 A Dollar By 2020

in International Business

Pakistani Currency Could Drop To 200 A Dollar By 2020
09 Jun, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Pakistani Currency Could Drop To 200 A Dollar By 2020

Pakistani currency continues to lose its value in the international market, dropping more than 5% in May and standing at 150 per dollar.

According to Bloomberg, the rupee hit its record-low 152.525 last week and stood among the worst performers globally in May together with currencies from Zambia and Haiti.

Speaking to Gulf News, economist Kaiser Bengali predicts Pakistani rupee to slide to 200 a dollar by year end, given the country’s large deficit and high debt ratio.

The rupee has now erased almost a third of its value in the past 12 months.

Pakistan’s central bank said the performance of the currency reflects demand and supply conditions in the foreign exchange market.

While the bank still intervenes, the currency is now more determined by market forces, according to foreign exchange dealers.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Pakistani currency

Related Articles

International Business 7 years ago Brazil’s Rousseff seeks US help with skills shortage

Brazil’s Rousseff seeks US help with skills shortage

Science education and training are high on the agenda for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s first official visit to the US,

International Business 7 years ago Lloyd’s ‘has plans for euro collapse’

Lloyd’s ‘has plans for euro collapse’

The insurance market Lloyd’s of London is preparing contingency plans for the possibility of the euro collapsing, its chief executive

International Business 6 years ago EU-US trade deal to boost economic growth

EU-US trade deal to boost economic growth

In their recent trade deal talks, the US and the EU recently agreed on a free-trade agreement that is expected

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading