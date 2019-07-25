English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Samsung Galaxy Fold To Launch After Screen Fix

in International Business

Samsung Galaxy Fold To Launch After Screen Fix
25 Jul, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Samsung’s first foldable smartphone was released in April but got delayed due to reports of broken screens.

Samsung is selling the Galaxy Fold for $2000, and they have fully evaluated the design of the product and have made improvements to the design too. They have made improvements in their product design, and extended a protective layer on top of their smart phones.

The main reason for the broken screens of the Galaxy Fold was because users were removing the top protective layer of the screens – which is something typical most people do when they buy new smartphones. Samsung has extended this protective layer so users should not be tempted to remove the layer.

Huawei became the second largest smart phone seller in the world. The China based smartphone company is attracting more and more Samsung users with their faster and thinner smartphones.

Huawei also pushed back its release of its foldable smartphone as they wanted to conduct extra tests after problems with the Galaxy Fold. Xiaomi, another Chinese smartphone brand, has also unveiled its prototype of a folding smartphone.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan smartphoneSamsung Fold

Related Articles

International Business 7 years ago Robust demand from Asia boosts Singapore Exports

Robust demand from Asia boosts Singapore Exports

Singapore’s shipment s of electronics and pharmaceuticals to Asia raised the country’s exports by 5.8% from a year earlier. The

International Business 4 years ago The Eurozone helps Greece avoid bankruptcy— for now

The Eurozone helps Greece avoid bankruptcy— for now

A deal was struck on Friday in Brussels that would give the Greek government four more months to avoid bankruptcy while

International Business 7 years ago Hillary Clinton Working with US Congress to Normalize Trade with Russia

Hillary Clinton Working with US Congress to Normalize Trade with Russia

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, said that the US administration is working

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading