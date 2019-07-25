Samsung Galaxy Fold To Launch After Screen Fix

in International Business

Samsung’s first foldable smartphone was released in April but got delayed due to reports of broken screens.

Samsung is selling the Galaxy Fold for $2000, and they have fully evaluated the design of the product and have made improvements to the design too. They have made improvements in their product design, and extended a protective layer on top of their smart phones.

The main reason for the broken screens of the Galaxy Fold was because users were removing the top protective layer of the screens – which is something typical most people do when they buy new smartphones. Samsung has extended this protective layer so users should not be tempted to remove the layer.

Huawei became the second largest smart phone seller in the world. The China based smartphone company is attracting more and more Samsung users with their faster and thinner smartphones.

Huawei also pushed back its release of its foldable smartphone as they wanted to conduct extra tests after problems with the Galaxy Fold. Xiaomi, another Chinese smartphone brand, has also unveiled its prototype of a folding smartphone.