Breaking News
The US Labor Market Thundered in June
Pakistani Currency Could Drop To 200 A Dollar By 2020
US Congressmen Speak Against IMF Bailout to Pakistan to Repay Chinese Debt
Saudi Arabia To Cut Its Oil Exports By 10% Following Price Slide
Nigeria Likely to Lose $6bn From Fraud Oil Deal
Trump Declares List of 10% Tariffs on $200bn in Chinese Goods
Although economists had forecast 160,000 jobs, 224,000 jobs were created in the USA in June. This eradicated the idea that America’s economy was heading for a recession.
The business sector added 51,000 jobs to the economy, with healthcare, transportation, and warehousing being major contributing factors of employment.
Jobs rose in an exponential rate in June but the wage growth rate only increased by 0.2%.
Since the economy is doing so well, the Fed might lower interest rates after their meeting in 30th July.
Employment rates have increased gradually and even though the US has been churning poor manufacturing data, it is possible that the Fed will loosen policy later and decrease interest rates much later until September, according to Andrew Hunter, a senior US economist.
Wadsam
