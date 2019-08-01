Breaking News
Trump Tariff Hurting US More Than They Are Hurting China
...
The United States Economy Grew By 2.5%, Below Trump’s Target of 3%
...
Iran Tensions Are Rumored To Push Up Oil Prices
...
Samsung Galaxy Fold To Launch After Screen Fix
...
The US Labor Market Thundered in June
...
Pakistani Currency Could Drop To 200 A Dollar By 2020
...
Trump Tariff Hurting US More Than They Are Hurting China
Trump’s former chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said the battle has had a “dramatic effect” on US manufacturing and capital investment.
Mr. Cohn resigned from the Trump administration in March 2018, and was the former president of Goldman Sachs bank. He was a very unusual hire for Trump since he was a democrat in a Republican administration.
Trump and Cohn had different mentalities; Cohn focused on economic internationalism whilst Trump focused on economic nationalism. Cohn resigned from the National Economic Council after Trump decided to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Cohn stated that the “Chinese economy is driven by credit and credit availability. Credit and credit availability are determined by the central government. And they can turn it on and they can turn credit off.”
Cohn warned that everyone loses in a trade war, and tariffs will not benefit the United States economy, even though Trump believes it will.
Cohn stated that US’s economy is 80% service-based, and the 80% is doing well because it is not being tariffed. The tariffs have made it expensive for the US to import vital products from China, which offsets effects of Trump’s tax cuts where designed to help the US economy.
There is a low percentage of manufacturing job creation in the US as the equipment needed to build factories in the United States are expensive now due to the tariffs.
The trade wars have also created geopolitical uncertainty, according to Mr. Cohn. Investors and businesses do not want to invest in the United States now that there are trade wars between China and the United States. Henceforth, it is obvious that the trade wars are hurting the United States.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Bank of England slashes growth forecast
THE Bank of England has slashed its forecast for growth this year in recession-affected Britain to close to zero per
Greek to be assessed on its debt reduction progress
Creditors from the troika (made up of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), European Central Bank (ECB), and the European Commission
Iran's foreign trade sees tremendous growth despite tight sanctions
Iran’s Trade Development Organization has set its foreign trade target at USD 59bn for the current Iranian Calendar year (ending