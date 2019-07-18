English | دری
Trump Warns Iran Over Its Uranium Enrichment Beyond Agreed Threshold

in International Business

18 Jul, 2019
Iran has increased its uranium enrichment beyond its purity threshold, breaking the deal that was made by Iran, USA, and three other countries. Iran warned to increase uranium enrichment if European signatories do not ease sanction on its banking and oil sectors.

“Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason and I won’t tell you what the reason is. But it’s no good; they better be careful,” Trump stated.

Iran has stated that they are enriching its uranium not to develop nuclear weapons, and are focusing on non-military uses.

Iran has enriched its uranium past 3.67% (the previous limit) and has now exceeded the 4.5% mark. France has announced they will send diplomat Emmanuel Bonne to Tehran to try to decrease tension over Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump spoke with Macron over the phone and they discussed efforts to ensure Iran does not get a hold of a nuclear weapon.

British forces seized an Iranian tanker, believing to have carrying oil to Syria which violates EU sanctions.

The Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran, Mohsen Rezaee, stated that Iran is compelled to seize a British oil tanker if the UK does not release the Iranian oil tanker.

