US Federal ReserveTo Cut Interest Rates By a Quarter Point

International Business

The Federal Reserve is looking to cut rates by a quarter point and not half a point in September. 

 In accordance to the global economic outlook, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates another quarter point in their next meeting.

They already cut their rates by a quarter point for the first time in more than a decade.

President Donald Trump is pushing the Fed to keep cutting the interest rate to 1%. 

Trump has recently tweeted: “The only problem we have is Jay Powell and the Fed,” Trump tweeted recently. “He’s like a golfer who can’t putt, has no touch. Big U.S. growth if he does the right thing, BIG CUT – but don’t count on him!”

Officials within the Fed do not want a .5% interest rate cut. 

Trades are currently showing  that there is a 5% chance of a .5% percent interest rate occurring after analyzing future prices.
