Andy Murray & Serena Williams To Play Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon

in Sports

06 Jul, 2019 by
Two-times singles champion Andy Murray stated that he will play mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray will be returning the first time after his hip surgery. Serena Williams is also struggling with a lingering knee injury but still beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

Current female number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty turned down playing a double match with Andy Murray. Therefore, Murray paired up with Serena Williams. Serena Williams agreed to that, and stated “If [the fans] want it… all right, done.”

Serena has always admired Murray, and loves Murray’s work ethic, fitness levels, and his style of play. She also believes that their style of play is similar.

“There’s so many things to be admired.” She stated. “Above all, he really stands out, he really speaks up about women’s issues no matter what. You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think above all that is just fantastic.”
