Argentina Ends Third in Copa America

Argentina secured third place in the Copa America by beating Chile in a very heated match.

Argentina beat Chile 2 – 1 in Copa America, with Messi providing an assist to Sergio Aguero and getting a red card with only eight minutes left in the match.

After a clash with Gary Medel, Messi got a red card for only the second time in his entire career, with the first time being his international debut fourteen years ago.

Medel pushed Messi’s face in the beginning and they argued before the referee came and dismissed them both. In the replays, however, it appeared that Messi did not respond aggressively to Medel’s actions when he pushed his face.

After the match, Messi refused to collect his third-place medal with his teammates.

“I feel lot of anger because I think I did not deserve that red card because I think we were playing a very good game. We were ahead, but, as I said recently, unfortunately there is a lot of corruption, the referees. … We leave with the feeling that they did not allow us to be in the final, that we were ready for better. Brazil’s match and today’s match were our two best performances, but then when you are sincere, you say things and these things happen,” said Messi.

Argentina was denied two penalty claims in the semifinal game against Brazil, to which Messi expressed harsh criticism.

Brazil and Peru will face off in the final of the Copa America this Sunday.