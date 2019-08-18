English | دری
Conor McGregor Punches Old Man in the Face

in Sports

18 Aug, 2019 by
Khabib states that Conor has “lost his mind” after reports of Conor punching an old man in a pub over a dispute of his whiskey.

McGregor was in South Dublin at the Marble Arch boozer on April 6th.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed McGregor putting a cup in front of the old man, and the old man rejected his cup. Afterwards, McGregor punched him in the face and got carried away by his friends from the pub.

Khabib stated that “This is a really, really bad thing.

“Even if the older guy on video, even if he punches you in the face ten times you can’t punch this guy’s face. You can’t, this is impossible. We have to respect all people, I don’t understand.

Now he goes crazy with old people? I don’t understand this. Some things he doing good for sport, but right now he without his mind. He lose his mind. It’s crazy. Like I told you guys, this guy has no class, no respect, this is very bad for sport.”

According to reports, the old man stated he does not want Conor’s whiskey and brought up his loss to Khabib which infuriated McGregor. After the old man got punched, he did not even flinch.

