Frank Lampard Hired As Chelsea Club’s Manager

Newly appointed Chelsea boss Frank Lampard states that his new managerial role at Chelsea will be his toughest challenge yet.

Frank Lampard has played for Chelsea for 14 years, and has been the club’s all-time leading goal scorer. He was anointed as the club’s manager on July 4th, 2019.

After leaving behind a great legacy at Chelsea, Chelsea fans expect a lot from Lampard, and he knows this too.

“I am not naive. I understand fans want success. I don’t see this as a risk. I am not fearful of the downsides,” he said.

Many other Chelsea players are linked to return to Chelsea. Jody Morris, who also played for Chelsea, has taken up the assistant coach role at Stamford Bridge. Chris Jones, a former Chelsea coach, has also returned alongside former midfielder Eddie Newton and under 23s coach Joe Edwards has also returned to Chelsea to work with Lampard.

Lampard had been Derby County’s manager since May 2018, and led the team to final before getting beaten by Aston Villa 2-1.

Chelsea has had four managers in the past four years. Therefore, some think this is a very risky move by Lampard.

Lampard believes that he has “played under a lot of fantastic managers and learned a lot, and I think that stands me in good stead. “I learned a lot at Derby and I know this club and how it works – but I have to prove that.”

Lampard wants to play Champions League football, and wants to be at least top four in the Premier League.