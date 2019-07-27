Gareth Bale to Leave Real Madrid & Join Chinese Club Jiangsu Suning On a 3-Year Deal

in Sports

According to many sources in Spain, a move to Jiangsu Suning is very close for Gareth Bale. Jiangsu Suning would be paying Bale a reported $1.23 million a week.

Zinedine Zidane stated that Bale’s exit would be best for everyone at Real Madrid and Bale was “very close to leaving” after he did not play in the pre-season game against Bayern Munich.

Bale came off the bench and scored against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, and afterwards Zidane stated that “nothing [has] changed” and he will still most likely leave.

Bale played against Atletico Madrid for 30 minutes in the pre-season game and Real Madrid lost in a staggering 7-3 against their rivals.

Bale joined Madrid in 2013, and still has three years left in his contract. So far, with the help of team-mates such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema, he was won four champions league, one La Liga, one Copa del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups, and three Club World Cups. Injury problems had limited Bale to 79 La Liga starts in the past four seasons.

After Zidane returned as Real Madrid’s manager, it was bad news for Bale as they both disagreed on playing style. His Real team-mates would call him the “golfer” as he would always be playing golf rather than to train.

If Bale moves to Jiangsu, his team-mates will be Italian striker Eder and Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira.