Gareth Bale Withdraws From Real Madrid Squad Before Munich Tournament.

According to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Bale is not in the right mental state to play after he was prevented to join Jiangsu Suning by Perez.

Zidane stated that his exit from the club would be “best for everyone” and he also stated that his departure is very close.

Madrid will be playing Tottenham, Bale’s former club, of the pre-season tournament. They will also be playing Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce.

Bale joined the club in 2013 for a £85 million, a world record deal at the time.

He has three years left in his contract and alongside Ronaldo, he has won four Champions Leagues, one La Liga, one Copa del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups, and three World Cups.

Injury problems have limited Bale to only 79 La Liga appearances and Bale had been very active in the Champions League finals by scoring three goals and a penalty in four champions league finals.

John Toshack, former Madrid and Wales manager, stated that criticism against Bale is justified as he has not engaged himself with Spain and Madrid as much, and he cannot even speak the language yet even though he has been in Madrid for six years.

“Come out Gareth, do an interview, speak yourself. You’ve been here six or seven years now. You don’t speak the language. That’s an insult to the people that you’re working for” stated Toshack on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Toshack also stated that Bale has been important in Real Madrid, but it is just a great pity that he has not engaged himself much with the country and supporters.