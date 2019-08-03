English | دری
Lionel Messi Banned From International Football For Three Months

Lionel Messi Banned From International Football For Three Months
Messi was sent off against Chile for the third-place play-off win over Chile after which he stated that the “cup was fixed for Brazil.’

He was also fined $50,000 by the South American Football Confederation and he has seven days to appeal the decision.

Messi will be missing Argentina’s friendlies against Chile, Mexico, and Germany in September and October.

The Argentine Football Association complained about “serious and gross refereeing errors” after Argentina’s loss against Brazil in the semi-final of the Copa America.

“We don’t have to be part of this corruption. They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament. Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit.”

The 32-year-old Argentine — who plays club soccer for Spain’s FC Barcelona — also complained against Copa América refereeing after Argentina’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in the semifinals. He also dismissed the concerns that he could be suspended for the remarks, saying “the truth needed to be told,” though he later sent an apology to the soccer federation.
