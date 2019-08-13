English | دری
Manchester United Beat Chelsea 4 – 0

Manchester United Beat Chelsea 4 – 0
13 Aug, 2019
Marcus Rashford scored twice, Anthony Martial, and Daniel James all ended up in the score sheets respectively. Daniel James scored on his debut and dedicated his goal to his late father.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United is still a “work in progress” even though they beat Chelsea 4 – 0.

“We are working on improving as a team and finding a style that suits us a team. We still need time but it is coming. Winning is a habit. We are lucky to go in 1-0 up but in the second half our nerves settled, our confidence grew.”

Man United finished sixth last season, with Manchester City winning the league 32 points ahead of the Red Devils. Solskjaer has signed only three players to win this season; Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James. Their striker, Romelu Lukaku, transferred to Inter Milan.

Harry Maguire was acquired by Man United for a staggering £80m and officially became the most expensive defender and was also the man of the match.

Wan-Bissaka looked great too, and Daniel James got substituted in and scored in the first seven minutes he was in the match.

Solskjaer stated that Maguire is “a leader and with him, David de Gea and Victor Lindelof they marshalled that backline really well. It is important to have strong personalities at the back.”

Paul Pogba’s future was uncertain at Manchester United and Solskjaer praised him by stating how Paul is very versatile and can become an attacking mid-fielder and can bridge the gap between the mid-field and the strikers very quickly.

