Mason Greenwood to Start For Man-U in First Premier League Match Against Chelsea

Mason Greenwood, who has had only three Premier League appearances, will be in contention to start for Manchester United in their first Premier League match.

At 17 years of age, he scored four goals against Leeds in a pre-season friendly in Perth.

“Mason has a chance to start against Chelsea, definitely. He is more than capable,” said Solskjaer. “[I was] delighted with the goal he scored. That first goal is a weight off his shoulders. With his movement, cleverness, he’s going to be a very good player.”

With Lukaku being linked to Inter Milan, it’s not a bad idea to make Greenwood their opening striker.

Mason GreenwoodPremier League

