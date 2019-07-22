Breaking News
Argentina Ends Third in Copa America
Frank Lampard Hired As Chelsea Club’s Manager
Andy Murray & Serena Williams To Play Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon
Women’s Football USA vs France Sets Rating Record
Rashford Signs Contract With Man-U Till June 2023
Ronaldo beats Messi & Greizmann into winning FIFA best player year 2016 award
Mason Greenwood to Start For Man-U in First Premier League Match Against Chelsea
in Sports
Mason Greenwood, who has had only three Premier League appearances, will be in contention to start for Manchester United in their first Premier League match.
At 17 years of age, he scored four goals against Leeds in a pre-season friendly in Perth.
“Mason has a chance to start against Chelsea, definitely. He is more than capable,” said Solskjaer. “[I was] delighted with the goal he scored. That first goal is a weight off his shoulders. With his movement, cleverness, he’s going to be a very good player.”
With Lukaku being linked to Inter Milan, it’s not a bad idea to make Greenwood their opening striker.
Wadsam
