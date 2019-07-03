Breaking News
Uzbekistan Pledges $45mn to Support Afghanistan’s Power Transmission Project
...
New Study Indicates a Drastic Decrease in Availability of Credit in Herat
...
Mumbai Trade Mission Nets $123 Million in Contracts for Afghan Agriculture Exporters
...
Afghan Traders Sign Deals Worth $75mn in Mumbai Exhibition
...
Afghanistan Inaugurates Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor
...
Third Private Bank Goes Bankrupt in Afghanistan
...
Rashford Signs Contract With Man-U Till June 2023
in Sports
Marcus Rashford has signed a £200,000-a-week contract with Manchester United until June 2023, and has an option to extend the contract for one more year.
The English forward, aged 21, joined United when he was seven years old, and made his official debut in February 2016 when he was 18 years old.
“This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person,” Rashford stated. “So, it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt. Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”
Rashford has made 170 appearances for the Reds and won 32 caps for England. His coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, stated that Rashford is “one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player blessed with natural pace and energy.”
Rashford’s extended contract was the third part of official business done by Solskjaer during the transfer – following the arrivals of Wales winter Daniel James and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan Loses to Nepal at Asian Volleyball Championship
In the opening day of the First South Asian Invitational Men’s Volleyball Championship, Nepal won 3-2 over Afghanistan in a
Afghan Cricket Board receives USD 21,000 from Australia
Australia assisted the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) with USD 21,000 cash on Tuesday. The check was handed over to ACB
Afghanistan qualifies for 2015 Cricket World Cup after defeating Kenya
The Afghan National Cricket Team qualified for the 2015 Cricket World Cup, after defeating Kenya in the last match of