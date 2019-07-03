Rashford Signs Contract With Man-U Till June 2023

in Sports

Marcus Rashford has signed a £200,000-a-week contract with Manchester United until June 2023, and has an option to extend the contract for one more year.

The English forward, aged 21, joined United when he was seven years old, and made his official debut in February 2016 when he was 18 years old.

“This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person,” Rashford stated. “So, it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt. Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

Rashford has made 170 appearances for the Reds and won 32 caps for England. His coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, stated that Rashford is “one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player blessed with natural pace and energy.”

Rashford’s extended contract was the third part of official business done by Solskjaer during the transfer – following the arrivals of Wales winter Daniel James and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.