Women’s Football USA vs France Sets Rating Record
Rashford Signs Contract With Man-U Till June 2023
Ronaldo beats Messi & Greizmann into winning FIFA best player year 2016 award
Mohammad Shahzad wins the award for ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year
Afghanistan becomes the third best team in T20Is in 2016
First Inbuilt Hijab Kit for Afghanistan National Women’s Football team
The U.S women’s football team sets record for the most viewed Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S English-language television.
Fox drew 6.12 million viewers for Friday’s match between USA and France, and peaked at 8.24 million. Additionally, the match averaged 211,000 viewers online, making it the most streamed Women’s World Cup game ever.
Compared to the 2015 Women’s World Cup, the U. S’s quarterfinal win over Chile in 2015 averaged 5.74 million.
Team USA faced England in the semi-finals and made their way to the finals by winning 3-2.
Wadsam
