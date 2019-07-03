Women’s Football USA vs France Sets Rating Record

in Sports

The U.S women’s football team sets record for the most viewed Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S English-language television.

Fox drew 6.12 million viewers for Friday’s match between USA and France, and peaked at 8.24 million. Additionally, the match averaged 211,000 viewers online, making it the most streamed Women’s World Cup game ever.

Compared to the 2015 Women’s World Cup, the U. S’s quarterfinal win over Chile in 2015 averaged 5.74 million.

Team USA faced England in the semi-finals and made their way to the finals by winning 3-2.